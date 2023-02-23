Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers assist drivers on snowy roads

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says it’s been working since the storm began Wednesday to help keep people safe on the roads.

Wednesday alone, troopers responded to about 50 runoff incidents across the northwest region, and another 18 runoffs and six crashes Thursday. These numbers are lower than State Patrol was expecting for a winter storm of this caliber, as the snowplows were able to keep up with the snowfall.

Captain Craig Larson says the State Patrol has had a heavy presence on the interstate and that will continue throughout Thursday evening.

If you are looking to stay up to date with road conditions and closures, you can take a look at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 website. It has an up-to-date interactive map, including cameras and re-routes as well.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning continues for all the area until noon Thursday
WINTER STORM WARNING: STORM SYSTEM WINDS DOWN, BUT IMPACTS REMAIN THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
A letter was sent to Ellsworth community School District families from the superintendent to...
Senior high school staff member accused of sexual assault of a child
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
eau claire county sheriff
Law enforcement issues tow ban on Highway 53

Latest News

Troops Assist Drivers on Snowy Roads
Troops Assist Drivers on Snowy Roads
SCAM ALERT
St. Croix County register of deeds warns of home warranty scam
Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl Passes at 86
Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl Passes at 86
First Republican presidential primary debate to be held in Milwaukee