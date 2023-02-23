Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers assist drivers on snowy roads

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says it’s been working since the storm began Wednesday to help keep people safe on the roads.

Wednesday alone, troopers responded to about 50 runoff incidents across the northwest region, and another 18 runoffs and six crashes Thursday. These numbers are lower than State Patrol was expecting for a winter storm of this caliber, as the snowplows were able to keep up with the snowfall.

Captain Craig Larson says the State Patrol has had a heavy presence on the interstate and that will continue throughout Thursday evening.

If you are looking to stay up to date with road conditions and closures, you can take a look at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 website. It has an up-to-date interactive map, including cameras and re-routes as well.

