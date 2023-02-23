Xcel Energy reminds customers to clear natural gas meter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is reminding customers to check their natural gas meter to make sure it is clear from snow and ice.

According to a media release from Xcel Energy, clearing snow and ice from natural gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow.

Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter, according to the media release from Xcel Energy.

The media release from Xcel Energy says check often to ensure melting snow isn’t dripping on the meter from the roof or nearby trees. Additionally, the media release from Xcel Energy says use a shovel around a meter to move snow away; do not use a snowblower near a meter.

