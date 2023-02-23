Xcel Energy reminds customers to clear natural gas meter

Gas meter
Gas meter(KFYR-TV)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is reminding customers to check their natural gas meter to make sure it is clear from snow and ice.

According to a media release from Xcel Energy, clearing snow and ice from natural gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow.

Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter, according to the media release from Xcel Energy.

The media release from Xcel Energy says check often to ensure melting snow isn’t dripping on the meter from the roof or nearby trees. Additionally, the media release from Xcel Energy says use a shovel around a meter to move snow away; do not use a snowblower near a meter.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning continues for all the area until noon Thursday
WINTER STORM WARNING: STORM SYSTEM WINDS DOWN, BUT IMPACTS REMAIN THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
A letter was sent to Ellsworth community School District families from the superintendent to...
Senior high school staff member accused of sexual assault of a child
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
eau claire county sheriff
Law enforcement issues tow ban on Highway 53

Latest News

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, at 5:47 a.m. the Eau Claire...
No one hurt in structure fire in Eau Claire Wednesday morning
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Attorneys allege Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse evading them
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/23/23)
A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.
Semi-truck crashes into snow plow in Chippewa County Thursday morning