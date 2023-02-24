1 person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

VILLAGE OF MAIDEN ROCK, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 22, 2023 at around 11:24 a.m., Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on South Highway 35 near 2nd Street in the Village of Maiden Rock.

It was determined a semi-trailer was traveling south bound on South Highway 35 when the semi-trailer was hit by an SUV that was also traveling southbound on South Highway 35, according to the media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the SUV was taken by Plum City-Maiden Rock Ambulance EMS to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

The driver of the semi-trailer was not reported to be hurt.

Assisting the County Sheriff’s Office were the Plum City-Maiden Rock Ambulance Service, the Ellsworth Ambulance Service and the Ellsworth Fire Department.

