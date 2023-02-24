The 13th Annual Folk Arts Festival shows off vintage skills

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you are sick of being cooped up at home from the recent snow storm the Chippewa Valley Museum invites people to have fun learning vintage skills this weekend.

Artists will be gathering in Eau Claire this weekend to show off weaving, spinning, and carving amongst other things. Museum Educator, Karen Jacobson, said this year’s festival is an opportunity to unveil some new changes and welcome back returning groups.

Exhibitors, presenters, and live musicians will be helping people immerse themselves in folk arts this Saturday, Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. New demonstrations and returning ones such as the Eau Claire K-Kids Club will give people the chance to participate in creation. The K-Kids Club will be making tie blankets at the festival that will later be donated to children in need. Jacobson said she enjoys the inter-activity and the variety of all the presentations.

“One of my favorite parts of the event is it allows people the chance to get up close and have a great conversation with all of the artisans,” Jacobson said. “So, we will be spread out in every gallery, we have over 17 different tabletop presenters too.”

There is no extra cost for admission to the Folk Arts Festival outside of admission which is $10 for adults, $8 dollars for seniors, and $5 for students. Due to recent weather conditions Jacobson wants to remind people to look out for a cancellation or delay announcement for the festival if winter conditions appear unsafe.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.