The 13th Annual Folk Arts Festival shows off vintage skills

The Chippewa Valley Museum located in Carson Park in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
The Chippewa Valley Museum located in Carson Park in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.(Weau)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you are sick of being cooped up at home from the recent snow storm the Chippewa Valley Museum invites people to have fun learning vintage skills this weekend.

Artists will be gathering in Eau Claire this weekend to show off weaving, spinning, and carving amongst other things. Museum Educator, Karen Jacobson, said this year’s festival is an opportunity to unveil some new changes and welcome back returning groups.

Exhibitors, presenters, and live musicians will be helping people immerse themselves in folk arts this Saturday, Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. New demonstrations and returning ones such as the Eau Claire K-Kids Club will give people the chance to participate in creation. The K-Kids Club will be making tie blankets at the festival that will later be donated to children in need. Jacobson said she enjoys the inter-activity and the variety of all the presentations.

“One of my favorite parts of the event is it allows people the chance to get up close and have a great conversation with all of the artisans,” Jacobson said. “So, we will be spread out in every gallery, we have over 17 different tabletop presenters too.”

There is no extra cost for admission to the Folk Arts Festival outside of admission which is $10 for adults, $8 dollars for seniors, and $5 for students. Due to recent weather conditions Jacobson wants to remind people to look out for a cancellation or delay announcement for the festival if winter conditions appear unsafe.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.
Semi-truck crashes into snow plow in Chippewa County Thursday morning
Winter Storm Warning continues for all the area until noon Thursday
WINTER STORM WARNING: STORM SYSTEM WINDS DOWN, BUT IMPACTS REMAIN THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON
A letter was sent to Ellsworth community School District families from the superintendent to...
Senior high school staff member accused of sexual assault of a child
Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says
Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl dies at 86

Latest News

"She's a strong teacher, kids love her, she knows exactly what the kids are doing, in their...
Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School K-6 teacher honored with Golden Apple
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Primary Turnout
Primary Turnout at 20.5%