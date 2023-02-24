Annual Chetek Winterfest gearing up for a day of “snow-tastic” fun

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Back again, but with a few changes, the annual Chetek Winterfest is ready to kick off.

A pre-Winterfest event will be held at Red’s Bar and Grill from 6 pm to 9 pm Friday, February 24th. There will be raffles, prizes, music, and more.

The main event is on Saturday, February 25th at the Lakeside Cantina in Chetek. The Kids Pro Racing starts at 10 am and throughout the day there will be games for kids and adults alike with a DJ and Bonfire going on until 5 pm.

At 1 pm, the Bikini Run Fundraiser begins and all the proceeds will go toward Pink Ribbon Advocacy of Barron County.

There is limited parking onsite, but a shuttle bus will be running from noon until 5 pm taking people from Chetek Lutheran Church to the event site.

For more information, click here.

