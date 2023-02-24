Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School K-6 teacher honored with Golden Apple

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hard to believe but we are through three weeks, 15 of our 22 Golden Apple visits are in the books. Our next stop, Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School to award an outstanding educator who is a constant positive influence on her students.

“Miss Leslie, I would like to interrupt for a second. Boys and girls, Miss Leslie is being awarded this year’s Golden Apple award for Montessori!”

Congratulations to Leslie Perrenoud for being the Montessori Charter school’s Golden Apple award recipient. During her 16 years of teaching, she has provided a nurturing and fun experience for all her students. Miss Leslie says she enjoys having kids in her classroom for more than one year because it’s beneficial in their learning growth.

“When we get to know our kids from first grade they are so comfortable in here because they take ownership of the classroom. I know where to start with them at the beginning of the year and to move them forward so they’re always growing,” says Leslie Perrenoud. “And by the time they are in third grade, they are leaders, they are actually helpers in the classroom and that’s an important job for them. And another aspect is the family aspect of it, we feel like a family in here.”

“She’s a strong teacher, kids love her, she knows exactly what the kids are doing, in their personal lives and makes strong connections with everybody, with the staff she’s a very strong leader in the building. Everybody knows they can go to Leslie for anything,” adds Pam Hermodson, Chippewa Valley Montessori principal.

Mrs. Perrenoud and Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation. And Leslie will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

