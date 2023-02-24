Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen Lake Mills fire chief

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff Sunday to honor the Lake Mills Fire Chief who died unexpectedly last week. Chief Todd Yandre died on Wednesday, February 15, from a cardiac arrest the came in the line of duty. His services for are set for this Sunday.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order requiring flags lowered that day, February 26, from sunrise to sunset.

“Chief Yandre was by all accounts a caring and loyal friend, mentor, coach, husband, father, and grandfather who was dedicated to serving his community,” Evers said, pointing out Yandre’s four decades serving the Lake Mills community, rising from a volunteer firefighter to the department’s chief.

Lake Mills Fire Department Chief Todd Yandre (City of Lake Mills)

Yandre’s brother Mark, who is the department’s assistant fire chief, said last week that he was overwhelmed with the number of people who have offered their condolences. He described the grief as unthinkable, especially because he was one of the first responders that night.

The order for flags to fly at half-staff will run concurrent to the ongoing one that was issued following the death of former Governor Tony Earl, who died Thursday. That order will last until March 3.

