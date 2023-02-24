Former Green Bay Packers player promotes vision health

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wis. native and Green Bay Packers star helped students get their vision checked Friday morning.

Longfellow Elementary in Eau Claire held a school-wide assembly and vision screening.

The assembly was led by former Green Bay Packers receiver Bill Schroeder. He spoke about how important vision is to your health.

Schroeder also signed autographs for students.

“I’m just talking to them on how important it is to get their vision checked and to take care of their eyes. Getting outside and enjoying the outdoors instead of spending time inside on their iPads or laptops or phones, just getting outside and enjoying life instead of burying themselves in in other things,” Schroeder said.

Shopko Optical hosted a vision screening to help find students who need a follow up from an eye care professional.

