GRAPHIC: Girl who was attacked by dog receives over 1,000 stitches

A 6-year-old girl from Maine was hospitalized with 1,000 stitches to her face following a dog attack. (WMTW, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WMTW staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - A 6-year-old girl from Maine was hospitalized with 1,000 stitches to her face after a pit bull attacked her.

“I’m trying so hard not to cry,” Dorothy Norton, the girl’s mother, says.

Norton says the attack happened Saturday in Chesterville inside a neighbor’s home where her daughter Lily was playing with a friend.

At the time, the friend’s mother was caring for a female pit bull, according to Dorothy Norton.

“Lily sat at the table and the dog attacked her. She went like this to put her shoulders up, so she did the right thing because the dog was going for her neck. Then the mom came out of the bathroom because the other little girl was screaming, ‘Mom, mom, there’s something wrong.’ And as soon as she walked out into the kitchen, the dog let go,” Dorothy Norton describes.

Lily was raced to a hospital in Farmington but was then flown to a Boston medical center with her parents.

She needed more than 1,000 stitches across her face.

“She can’t talk at all right now but she has been very responsive today. She’s been looking at me, blinking and telling me what she needs,” Dorothy Norton says.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

Dorothy Norton says she can’t wait to hold her daughter again and she is hoping for a speedy recovery.

Chesterville animal control will not comment on the case because it is an open investigation, but Dorothy Norton says officials are working with the sheriff to put the dog down.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.
Semi-truck crashes into snow plow in Chippewa County Thursday morning
Winter Storm Warning continues for all the area until noon Thursday
WINTER STORM WARNING: STORM SYSTEM WINDS DOWN, BUT IMPACTS REMAIN THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON
A letter was sent to Ellsworth community School District families from the superintendent to...
Senior high school staff member accused of sexual assault of a child
Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says
Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl dies at 86

Latest News

"She's a strong teacher, kids love her, she knows exactly what the kids are doing, in their...
Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School K-6 teacher honored with Golden Apple
A shooting near a school in Philadelphia left several people injured, including a 2-year-old...
Multiple people shot in Philadelphia neighborhood
A 6-year-old girl from Maine was hospitalized with 1,000 stitches to her face following a dog...
GRAPHIC: Girl hospitalized after dog attack
The Chippewa Valley Museum located in Carson Park in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
The 13th Annual Folk Arts Festival shows off vintage skills