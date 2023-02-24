Last chance for public comment on DNR Wolf Management Proposal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The deadline to voice your input about the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ proposed Wolf Management Plan is Feb. 28.

The proposal was developed in collaboration with public opinion and Wisconsin’s tribal nations. It wants to increase the public’s understanding of wolves and identify what research needs to be conducted for wolf management in Wisconsin. Most importantly, it aims to: ensure a healthy and sustainable wolf population, address and reduce wolf-related conflicts, and provide benefits associated with the wolf population, such as hunting, trapping, and sightseeing.

While the previous plan will continue to monitor wolves and address wolf-related conflict, the new plan comes with several changes.

DNR staff will review the comments to make potential revisions to the draft wolf management plan before presenting the final draft to the Natural Resources Board.

Click here to submit comments online. Comments can also be sent by mail to:

Wolf Management Plan Comments

101 S. Webster St.

PO Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707-7921

