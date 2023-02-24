Military Moms of Western WI to host Bowling and Boxes event on March 12th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Military Moms of Western WI are hosting Bowling and Boxes event on March 12th from 11 am to 3 pm at Wagners Lanes.

The cost is $5 per person and includes bowling and a light meal featuring a hotdog or hamburger and chips. You will need to purchase your own beverages.

There will be boxes as well as items available for attendees to put together a care package for service members.

Bowling and Boxes was created to bring together community members while supporting those in the military and their families and friends.

To sign up for Boxes and Bowling, you need to RSVP to MilitaryMomsofWesternWI@gmail.com by March 1st.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.