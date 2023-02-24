Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in SE Rochester

Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in SE Rochester
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after being struck by a snowplow in southeast Rochester Friday morning.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened at 8:54 a.m. on Pinewood Road SE.

When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the person was dead. The plow involved is owned and operated by the City of Rochester.

The road is blocked off while the investigation is ongoing.

RPD, Minnesota State Patrol and community service vehicles are on scene.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton spoke at 11:45 a.m. at City Hall to give a statement about the incident.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

