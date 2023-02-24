Rare sight: Snow near Hollywood sign; LA gets first blizzard warning in 30-plus years

The Los Angeles area is getting its first blizzard warning since 1989 as snow falls near the Hollywood sign. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) - This is not something you see every day – or most decades, for that matter.

Aerial views in the Los Angeles area show snow near the Hollywood sign.

The mountains of Los Angeles County are getting their first blizzard warning since 1989.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will be in place from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday. The area is already under a winter storm warning.

The weather service forecasts up to 8 feet of snow at some of the highest elevations in Southern California, while lower elevations could see 6-12 inches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

