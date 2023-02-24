‘Team Jeopardy Trivia Challenge’ helps to raise money for children’s theatre

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A spin on the game show ‘Jeopardy!’ is helping to raise money for an area children’s theatre.

WEAU Sports Director Justus Cleveland served as the emcee for Thursday night’s ‘Team Jeopardy Trivia Challenge.’

The 7th annual fundraiser for the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre took place at the Oxford Thursday.

The event features teams of up to eight adults competing for prizes and bragging rights.

