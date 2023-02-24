Western Wis. native wins world championship in barefoot waterskiing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Western Wis. native is a world champion in a unique aquatic sport.

Brody Meskers grew up in Chetek and started skiing when he was 5 years old.

His parents were both skiers, which is where he got his start. Last weekend, Meskers skied at the World Barefoot Waterskiing Championships in Australia where he won the under 23 world title, and also competed in the open division.

The championships take place every two years, but had to be pushed back due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.