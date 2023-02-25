The Chippewa Valley celebrates the folk arts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists gathered at the Chippewa Valley Museum Saturday to show off their weaving, carving, and musical talents as part of the 13th Annual Folk Arts Festival.

The festival gives community members a chance to learn more about the folk arts by talking to artists about their craft. Families also got the chance to do a number of workshops like needle felting and wool spinning. There was also various live musical performances.

“Part of our mission at the Chippewa Valley Museum is to preserve traditions and to share and collect and document so that future generations can appreciate the skills and the knowledge that folks who came before them are able to transmit. So part of our goal is that these artists will share their knowledge with all of us, and then that won’t get lost to the past,” Karen Jacobson, Chippewa Valley Museum educator, said.

Over a dozen artists and vendors were at the event. Organizers said they were happy so many people came out to support those artists.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.