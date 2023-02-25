The Chippewa Valley celebrates the folk arts

Folk artists show off vintage skills.
Folk artists show off vintage skills.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists gathered at the Chippewa Valley Museum Saturday to show off their weaving, carving, and musical talents as part of the 13th Annual Folk Arts Festival.

The festival gives community members a chance to learn more about the folk arts by talking to artists about their craft. Families also got the chance to do a number of workshops like needle felting and wool spinning. There was also various live musical performances.

“Part of our mission at the Chippewa Valley Museum is to preserve traditions and to share and collect and document so that future generations can appreciate the skills and the knowledge that folks who came before them are able to transmit. So part of our goal is that these artists will share their knowledge with all of us, and then that won’t get lost to the past,” Karen Jacobson, Chippewa Valley Museum educator, said.

Over a dozen artists and vendors were at the event. Organizers said they were happy so many people came out to support those artists.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Water surface with ripples and sunrays reflections
Western Wis. native wins world championship in barefoot waterskiing
Pizza Del Re of Eau Claire celebrated its grand re-opening on Feb. 24, 2023.
Pizza Del Re celebrates grand re-opening
Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time.
Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 22, 2023 at...
1 person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

Bob Nance, 96, celebrating his birthday with friends and family at the senior assisted living...
A WWII Veteran living in Eau Claire turns 96
Rowan Lawton was born 15 weeks early.
Restaurant holds fundraiser for premature baby
The team practices ahead of the 2023 Giant Ski competition
Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Eau Claire Firefighters
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to overnight structure fire