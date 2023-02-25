Eau Claire Fire Department responds to overnight structure fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Friday morning.

According to a press release, the fire occurred on the 600 block of 5th Avenue around 1:38 a.m.

Officials with the fire department said they saw a detached garage on fire with two residential buildings within close proximity.

The Eau Claire Police Department assisted with the evacuation of the two buildings.

The fire was brought under control with no injuries reported. Fire officials said because of the “quick fire attack” the two residential buildings received minor exterior damage.

The residents were able to go back to their homes since then.

The cause of the fire and estimated damages is still under investigation.

