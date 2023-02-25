Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAYWARD, WI. (Northern News Now) - A group of six friends in Hayward, Wisconsin have risen to an (self-described) elite level of competition in the world of Giant Ski. Meet the Nimrods.
The sport, which features six skiers sharing two 20-plus-foot skis, racing in unison, has become a huge hit every Birkie Thursday in downtown Hayward.
And the Nimrods, six guys who work together in town, have taken the sport by storm. Northern News Now’s Dan Wolfe tagged along with the guys as they trained for their 5th Birkie Giant Ski championship, and debuted a new movie...about themselves.
