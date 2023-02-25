Restaurant holds fundraiser for premature baby

Rowan Lawton was born 15 weeks early.
Rowan Lawton was born 15 weeks early.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Eau Claire came together to support a Chippewa Valley couple whose first child was born 15 weeks early.

John and Gretta Lawton’s son Rowan was born in December, 2022. He is still in the NICU at Children’s Minnesota Hospital in St. Paul. To help cover some of the families medical expenses, Court’N House in Eau Claire hosted a fundraiser called “Rally for Rowan.”

Those looking to contribute to the fundraiser were able to put money in donation jars placed at the bar. The owner of Court’N House said they will then match the amount of money donated.

The Lawtons have worked in many restaurants in Eau Claire and friends they made along the way said they wanted to help them.

“These are some of the most kindhearted, caring people I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting,” Benjamin Orlikowski, Court’N House General Manager said. “They’ve been nothing but awesome as far as friends and coworkers go over the years and I know they’ve touched a lot of people’s lives and we’ve had a ton of support here today. It shows that, you know, they’re very valued people in the community.”

The fundraiser ran until 11:00 p.m. Those interested in supporting the Lawtons but missed the fundraiser can donate here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Water surface with ripples and sunrays reflections
Western Wis. native wins world championship in barefoot waterskiing
Pizza Del Re of Eau Claire celebrated its grand re-opening on Feb. 24, 2023.
Pizza Del Re celebrates grand re-opening
Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time.
Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 22, 2023 at...
1 person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

Folk artists show off vintage skills.
The Chippewa Valley celebrates the folk arts
The team practices ahead of the 2023 Giant Ski competition
Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Eau Claire Firefighters
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to overnight structure fire
SportScene 13 Friday PART 3
SportScene 13 Friday PART 3