Restaurant holds fundraiser for premature baby

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Eau Claire came together to support a Chippewa Valley couple whose first child was born 15 weeks early.

John and Gretta Lawton’s son Rowan was born in December, 2022. He is still in the NICU at Children’s Minnesota Hospital in St. Paul. To help cover some of the families medical expenses, Court’N House in Eau Claire hosted a fundraiser called “Rally for Rowan.”

Those looking to contribute to the fundraiser were able to put money in donation jars placed at the bar. The owner of Court’N House said they will then match the amount of money donated.

The Lawtons have worked in many restaurants in Eau Claire and friends they made along the way said they wanted to help them.

“These are some of the most kindhearted, caring people I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting,” Benjamin Orlikowski, Court’N House General Manager said. “They’ve been nothing but awesome as far as friends and coworkers go over the years and I know they’ve touched a lot of people’s lives and we’ve had a ton of support here today. It shows that, you know, they’re very valued people in the community.”

The fundraiser ran until 11:00 p.m. Those interested in supporting the Lawtons but missed the fundraiser can donate here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.