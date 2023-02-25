Ukrainians reflect on one year of war with Russia

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - February 24 marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, embarking the two countries into a war.

On the night of February 24th, 2022, Valentyna Pavsyukova, president and founder of Chalice of Mercy, was at her computer, working on her schedule when she found out her home country was under attack.

“It was about ten in the evening for me when I found out that Ukraine was invaded by Russia. It was a full invasion,” Pavsyukova said. “This news broke our hearts.”

That day was also difficult for Iryna Levada, a Ukrainian foreign exchange student in Wisconsin. Levada was in Ukraine when she found out about the invasion.

“I was preparing for my online school and then my mom came up to me and said, ‘hey, we’re not going anywhere this weekend,’ as I was preparing to go meet my friends in another city. ‘The war has started,’ she said,” Levada said.

From that point on, Ukrainians have continued to fight for their country.

“Many of my friends are serving in the army. They’re defending our country. My relatives are there, my uncles, my aunts, my cousins,” Pavsyukova said. “How my friends feel right now defending the country, it is defending our history. It is defending our future.”

After Pavsyukova learned of the invasion, she began sending aid to her country through Chalice of Mercy, a nonprofit organization supporting Ukraine.

“We have shipped to Ukraine more than $25 million of supplies, primarily surgery supplies,” Pavsyukova said. “These are supplies that go right away to the front lines.”

Both Pavsyukova and Levada said this year has been difficult for Ukraine.

“Every life that we’re losing is a tragedy to us,” Pavsyukova said.

“February of 2022 hasn’t ended for any of the Ukrainians,” Levada said.

But despite those difficulties, both said they are proud of the strength their home country has shown.

“Ukraine is a really strong nation and this year has served as evidence to that, as we still stand robust and strong to the bully that has come to our land,” Levada said.

Both said they hope the end of the war is near.

Pavsyukova said those interested in supporting Ukraine can contact her at chaliceofmercyjm@gmail.com or Chalice of Mercy for additional information.

