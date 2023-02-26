Girl Scouts earn a badge after spending the day doing science experiments

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girls Scouts from around the Chippewa Valley got to spend the day learning all about science. The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes partnered with the Women and Gender Minorities in STEM club at UW-Eau Claire to hold the Science Trekkers event.

The girls got to experiment with liquid nitrogen, visit the planetarium, and see other science demonstrations. The event’s goal is to show girls that they have a place in STEM related classes and careers.

“There’s a lot of gender stereotypes that come with STEM,” Meghan Roeser, Girl Scouts intern said. “The idea that somehow girls don’t belong in science, technology, engineering and math, but also there’s not a whole lot of role models for them at this age. By having this opportunity, they not only get to directly connect with a student organization on campus that is trying to break those barriers and break those stereotypes down, but also by doing this in this fun environment, it’s a noncompetitive way for them to be able to explore science and explore areas of STEM that make it really fun and engaging for them.”

Roeser said over forty girl scouts attended. All the participants earned either a home scientist or mechanical engineering badge.

