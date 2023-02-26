Girl Scouts earn a badge after spending the day doing science experiments

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girls Scouts from around the Chippewa Valley got to spend the day learning all about science. The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes partnered with the Women and Gender Minorities in STEM club at UW-Eau Claire to hold the Science Trekkers event.

The girls got to experiment with liquid nitrogen, visit the planetarium, and see other science demonstrations. The event’s goal is to show girls that they have a place in STEM related classes and careers.

“There’s a lot of gender stereotypes that come with STEM,” Meghan Roeser, Girl Scouts intern said. “The idea that somehow girls don’t belong in science, technology, engineering and math, but also there’s not a whole lot of role models for them at this age. By having this opportunity, they not only get to directly connect with a student organization on campus that is trying to break those barriers and break those stereotypes down, but also by doing this in this fun environment, it’s a noncompetitive way for them to be able to explore science and explore areas of STEM that make it really fun and engaging for them.”

Roeser said over forty girl scouts attended. All the participants earned either a home scientist or mechanical engineering badge.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Water surface with ripples and sunrays reflections
Western Wis. native wins world championship in barefoot waterskiing
Pizza Del Re of Eau Claire celebrated its grand re-opening on Feb. 24, 2023.
Pizza Del Re celebrates grand re-opening
Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time.
Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 22, 2023 at...
1 person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (2/25/23)
WWII Veteran Celebrates 96th Birthday
WWII Veteran Celebrates 96th Birthday (2/25/23)
Restaurant Holds Fundraiser For Premature Baby
Restaurant Holds Fundraiser For Premature Baby (2/25/23)
Folk Arts Festival Returns To Eau Claire
Folk Arts Festival Returns To Eau Claire (2/25/23)