SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 25th (Part 2)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday featured girls basketball regionals from across the Chippewa Valley.

Matchups included Eau Claire Memorial taking on Hudson, Elk Mound facing off with Wisconsin Dells, Colfax squared off with Cadott, Fall Creek battled with Durand-Arkansaw, and McDonell opposite Turtle Lake.

Also, Memorial hosted Chippewa Falls in boys’ basketball as part of senior night.

