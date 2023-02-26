Two dead in Menomonie house fire

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the duplex was full of smoke with flames visible.
By WEAU staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead after a fire at a home in the Township of Menomonie.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened at a duplex on 410th Avenue around 5:20 a.m. It was reported to the sheriff’s office there were two people in the building at the time of the fire. Family members and a neighbor tried to help the people get out, but were unable to do so.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said when first responders arrived, the duplex was full of smoke, and they could see flames coming out of the building. Both people inside the home died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The names of those who died will not be released until their family members have been notified.

