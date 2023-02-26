Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office gets grant to upgrade communications system

Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Vernon County Sheriff's Office(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON CO., Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to an over $230,000 grant, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office will soon be updating its 911 communications system.

In a press release, Sheriff Roy Torgenson said his office got the $237,772 grant from the Public Service Answering Points Grant Program through the Wisconsin Office of Emergency Communications and the Department of Military Affairs.

That money is set to go toward upgrading the county’s 911 communications system to Next Generation 911. It’s a system that, among other changes, will eventually give community members the opportunity to talk with public safety communicators through text messages and video.

Sheriff Torgenson said more information will be released as the new system is implemented.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Water surface with ripples and sunrays reflections
Western Wis. native wins world championship in barefoot waterskiing
Pizza Del Re of Eau Claire celebrated its grand re-opening on Feb. 24, 2023.
Pizza Del Re celebrates grand re-opening
Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time.
Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 22, 2023 at...
1 person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (2/25/23)
WWII Veteran Celebrates 96th Birthday
WWII Veteran Celebrates 96th Birthday (2/25/23)
Girl Scouts spend the day learning about science.
Girl Scouts earn a badge after spending the day doing science experiments
Restaurant Holds Fundraiser For Premature Baby
Restaurant Holds Fundraiser For Premature Baby (2/25/23)