Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office gets grant to upgrade communications system

VERNON CO., Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to an over $230,000 grant, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office will soon be updating its 911 communications system.

In a press release, Sheriff Roy Torgenson said his office got the $237,772 grant from the Public Service Answering Points Grant Program through the Wisconsin Office of Emergency Communications and the Department of Military Affairs.

That money is set to go toward upgrading the county’s 911 communications system to Next Generation 911. It’s a system that, among other changes, will eventually give community members the opportunity to talk with public safety communicators through text messages and video.

Sheriff Torgenson said more information will be released as the new system is implemented.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.