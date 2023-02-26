A WWII Veteran living in Eau Claire turns 96

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bob Nance is a 96-year-old WII veteran living in Eau Claire who celebrated his 96 birthday with friends and family at a senior assisted living facility.

He lived in Indiana for pretty much his whole life but moved to Wisconsin four months ago to be close to family.

His grand-daughter Erin Peters said aside from family, Bob also found a sense of pride.

“When we moved him up here to Wisconsin, he was so proud to wear his WWII gear and his hat. He was amazed at the way the community... were coming up to him and thanking him for his service,” said Peters.

In his long life, he spend 2 years in California, compelled to answer the call to serve in WWII just barely out of high school.

“He graduated early, he didn’t make it to his senior prom, because he felt the service was an important step to him,” said Peters.

Bob said while he was not overseas, his role in the United State helped his fellow service members out in the front lines.

“I used to supply the ammunitions for the aircraft, for the carrier fleet. Shoot a few rounds in the air, to make sure everything was working all right,” said Nance.

After his time in the military he moved back to his native state of Indiana where he got married and had two sons.

Over time the family expanded with grandchildren and then great-grandchildren.

At his age however, he is no stranger to loss.

“All my friends have passed on. Family has passed on. My wife has passed on,” said Nance.

But at the birthday party, he is reminded that he is not alone despite the losses in his life.

“As he’s coming toward that last stage in his life, he’s doing all these things to make us have wonderful memories with him,” said Peters.

In addition to those memories, he also wants to leave some words of wisdom.

“Take advantage of every opportunity,” said Nance.

