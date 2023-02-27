1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead due to the injuries they suffered after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County.

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office emergency dispatch center received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 35 South of 55th Avenue in the Town of Farmington, just south of the Village of Osceola.

Investigation shows the vehicle was travelling north bound on Highway 35 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the icy road conditions, went into the west ditch, and rolled over, according to the media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was taken to hospital, however, the driver died due to the injuries they suffered. Authorities are not releasing the name of the driver at this time.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were the Osceola Ambulance Service, Osceola Fire Department, and the Polk County Medical Examiner.

The crash is investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

