20th annual Sarah Nelson Memorial Pancake Breakfast fundraiser event held Sunday

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The family of Sarah Nelson and the 4-H Older Youth Council host 20th annual pancake breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning.

They served pancakes, sausage, cheese curds and Culver’s frozen custard from 8 a.m. to noon, and after paying an entrance fee everyone got to enjoy all they can eat.

The fundraiser benefitted the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and is now supporting the local non-profit Joshua’s Camp.

Sarah was a childhood cancer survivor herself, for 15 years in fact.

Her sister Katie Nelson remembers Sarah as an avid 4-H member.

“And so when she was in older youth council member she challenged the older youth to create their own Relay for Life team. 20 years later that has evolved and we’ve raised well over $55,000 over 20 years,” said Katie.

20 years ago Sarah was killed in a car crash at the age of 17. Her death prompted that year’s Older Youth Council to start the annual fundraiser in her name.

Katie and her parents are able to keep this fundraiser going with help from 4-H.

“It’s the older youth council and my family. Me and my parents still put this on. But the older youth council, they do all the work. We’re so thankful they want to keep doing this,” said Katie.

She said usually 15 to 20 members with 4-H would volunteer their time for the event. Izzy Topper was one of those volunteers for Sunday’s event, and said even though she never met Sarah, she knew of her legacy with 4-H.

“Sarah Nelson, she was a big part of out 4-H community. And she really challenged all the older youth in 4-H to push forward,” said Topper. “So we honor her by serving our time here. And I know a bunch of other people who love doing this for everybody”

Despite Sarah not being here, Katie believes she will always be around in spirit.

“I’m sure she’s just smiling at what we’re doing and that it’s still happening 20 years later. Because it’s a long time to get together and honor someone. It’s just kind of a feel good day in memory of Sarah,” said Katie.

The Sarah Nelson Memorial Pancake Breakfast fundraiser is usually held on the last Sunday of February.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.