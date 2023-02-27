Authorities identify 2 people dead after house fire in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have identified the two people who died after a fire at a home in the Township of Menomonie.

According to an updated media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the victims have been identified as 74-year-old William Dahl and 66-year-old Bonni Bukkila.

According to an initial media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened at a duplex on 410th Avenue around 5:20 a.m Sunday morning. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office there were two people in the building at the time of the fire. Family members and a neighbor tried to help the people get out, but were unable to do so. Sheriff Kevin Bygd said when first responders arrived, the duplex was full of smoke, and they could see flames coming out of the building. Both people inside the home died at the scene.

According to the updated media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, based on the initial investigation, this incident does not appear to be criminal in nature and foul play is not suspected. The media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office notes the incident is under investigation.

