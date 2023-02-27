Comedy duo making stop in Dunn County this weekend

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood (CREDIT: Jonas Public Relations)
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood (CREDIT: Jonas Public Relations)(COURTESY: Jonas Public Relations)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An internationally acclaimed comedy duo is making a stop in Dunn County this weekend.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are scheduled to be at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts on Saturday with their improv show: ‘Scared Scriptless.’ The duo is celebrating 20 years of doing the live show on road. Both actors are famous for their work on the tv show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

The live show has many games and scenes similar to that and combines it with audience suggestions and participation.

Mochrie says improv shows are something you have to see to understand.

“It’s different every night. We don’t you know, we’re not like a rock band who has to do their greatest hits every time we do a show. Every show is totally different. Every show is almost it’s like a one of those bugs that just lives for 24 hours. That show is for that audience. No one else will ever see that particular show, and it makes every show special.” Colin Mochrie, Improv Actor, said.

‘Scared Scriptless’ is scheduled to show from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Visit The Mabel Tainter website HERE for additional show information or to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the duplex was full of smoke with flames visible.
Two dead in Menomonie house fire
A couple celebrates 27 years since first meeting at a Wisconsin McDonald's.
CUTE: Married couple celebrates 27th year since meeting in McDonald’s line
The team practices ahead of the 2023 Giant Ski competition
Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

Latest News

House of Gouda Prepares to Open in Eau Claire
House of Gouda Prepares to Open in Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (2/27/23)
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness gets new public defender after attacking lawyer
WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT
Work for anti-abortion group issue in Wisconsin court race