Comedy duo making stop in Dunn County this weekend

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An internationally acclaimed comedy duo is making a stop in Dunn County this weekend.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are scheduled to be at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts on Saturday with their improv show: ‘Scared Scriptless.’ The duo is celebrating 20 years of doing the live show on road. Both actors are famous for their work on the tv show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

The live show has many games and scenes similar to that and combines it with audience suggestions and participation.

Mochrie says improv shows are something you have to see to understand.

“It’s different every night. We don’t you know, we’re not like a rock band who has to do their greatest hits every time we do a show. Every show is totally different. Every show is almost it’s like a one of those bugs that just lives for 24 hours. That show is for that audience. No one else will ever see that particular show, and it makes every show special.” Colin Mochrie, Improv Actor, said.

‘Scared Scriptless’ is scheduled to show from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023.

