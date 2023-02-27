Eau Claire Area School District closed due to weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With a mix of freezing rain and snow scattered across the Chippewa Valley the Eau Claire Area School District announced closed doors.

On Monday, Feb. 27 ECASD announced that they will be switching from a two-hour delay to virtual learning. They district planned to send out emails with further information about what the day had in store.

Altoona schools, which utilizes busing through ECASD, faced in-person class cancellations as well.

