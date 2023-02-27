Eau Claire Area School District closed due to weather

Students and faculty of the ECASD prepare for a virtual learning day on Monday because of the winter storm.(WEAU)
By Weau Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With a mix of freezing rain and snow scattered across the Chippewa Valley the Eau Claire Area School District announced closed doors.

On Monday, Feb. 27 ECASD announced that they will be switching from a two-hour delay to virtual learning. They district planned to send out emails with further information about what the day had in store.

Altoona schools, which utilizes busing through ECASD, faced in-person class cancellations as well.

To see the ECASD announcement click here.

