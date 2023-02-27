Evers wants extended bar hours for Republican convention

(File)
(File)(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants bars to stay open until 4 a.m. next year for the Republican Party’s national convention in Milwaukee.

A provision in Evers’ budget proposal would allow bars in 14 counties surrounding Milwaukee to extend their hours to accommodate convention-goers, CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported Monday. The convention is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to battleground Wisconsin’s largest city from July 15—19, 2024.

Currently, Wisconsin bars and restaurants must close by 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on weekends.

Evers’ idea will need the approval of the Republican-controlled Legislature to become law.

similar proposal died in the state Senate in 2020, when Democrats were scheduled to host their national convention in Milwaukee. The convention was delayed a month and ultimately became a largely virtual event.

Scott Stenger, government affairs officer for the Tavern League of Wisconsin, said the group was working on its own proposal to benefit its member bars and restaurants during the convention.

“The ultimate goal is you want people to leave the great state of Wisconsin and say, we had a hell of a good time in Milwaukee,” Stenger told CBS 58. “We don’t want a situation where people can’t have their dinner if it’s that late at night.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the duplex was full of smoke with flames visible.
Two dead in Menomonie house fire
A couple celebrates 27 years since first meeting at a Wisconsin McDonald's.
CUTE: Married couple celebrates 27th year since meeting in McDonald’s line
The team practices ahead of the 2023 Giant Ski competition
Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

Latest News

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Conspiracy theorist seeks Wisconsin state Senate nomination
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Gov. Tony Evers tours the Fiskars plant in Middleton on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Democratic governors form alliance on abortion rights
Constitutional amendments must pass the Legislature in two consecutive sessions before being...
Wisconsin judge OKs ballot measures for April election
The four Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates vying for a seat on the bench Tuesday.
‘Extremely consequential’ Supreme Court primary race