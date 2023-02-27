1M in grants awarded to increase access to mental health, substance use care

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have awarded $1 million in grants intended to increase access to mental health and substance use care for underserved communities.

Ten organizations are set to each receive $100,000 intended to develop projects that build on the ability of behavioral health professionals to support people with diverse values and beliefs, according to the media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“The past few years have been especially difficult for folks across our state, including exacerbating behavioral and mental health challenges. I declared 2023 the Year of Mental Health because failing to address this issue head-on could have devastating consequences for generations,” Gov. Evers said. “The organizations receiving these grants are doing the kind of work we must continue to invest in to ensure that all our Wisconsin communities have adequate access to mental and behavioral health services.”

Arbor Place in Menomonie is among the organizations awarded.

