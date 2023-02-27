1M in grants awarded to increase access to mental health, substance use care

Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire
Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have awarded $1 million in grants intended to increase access to mental health and substance use care for underserved communities.

That is according to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Ten organizations are set to each receive $100,000 intended to develop projects that build on the ability of behavioral health professionals to support people with diverse values and beliefs, according to the media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“The past few years have been especially difficult for folks across our state, including exacerbating behavioral and mental health challenges. I declared 2023 the Year of Mental Health because failing to address this issue head-on could have devastating consequences for generations,” Gov. Evers said. “The organizations receiving these grants are doing the kind of work we must continue to invest in to ensure that all our Wisconsin communities have adequate access to mental and behavioral health services.”

Arbor Place in Menomonie is among the organizations awarded.

Visit the full media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services HERE for more information about the organizations and their respective projects that were awarded funding.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the duplex was full of smoke with flames visible.
Two dead in Menomonie house fire
A couple celebrates 27 years since first meeting at a Wisconsin McDonald's.
CUTE: Married couple celebrates 27th year since meeting in McDonald’s line
The team practices ahead of the 2023 Giant Ski competition
Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

Latest News

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT
Work for anti-abortion group issue in Wisconsin court race
(File)
Evers wants extended bar hours for Republican convention
The Blugolds celebrate their bid to the NCAA D-III tournament
UW-Eau Claire Women’s Basketball earns NCAA Tournament selection
West Central Drug Task Force investigation
West Central Drug Task Force investigation leads to methamphetamine being seized