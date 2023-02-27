House of Gouda gets ready to open

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Well there’s a reason Wisconsinites are called cheeseheads, they love their cheese and now people in the Chippewa Valley will have a new spot to shop for cheese at the House of Gouda storefront in Eau Claire.

House of Gouda is a women-run business owned by Marieke Penterman. Penterman has a few other storefronts for the gouda she creates, but she said she wants to bring her cheese to the area because people are open to trying different things in Eau Claire. The focus of this location is build-your-own charcuterie board. Penterman said the store is organized to guide people in putting together their own board.

“Food brings people together, so I feel like a charcuterie board is like one of those threshes you want to have on table for your family, friends and neighbors and that’s when the best conversation starts to happen,” Penterman said.

The shop is set to open Tuesday, Feb 28. at 10 a.m. After that it will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information click here.

