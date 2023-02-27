Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey; more buildings collapse

(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some buildings to collapse, an official said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a few buildings had collapsed in the town.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces that was hit hard by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice accumulations of 0.10" to 0.25" will make for travel headaches Monday morning
WINTER STORM WARNING: SLIPPERY TRAVEL EXPECTED FOR THE MONDAY COMMUTE
Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the duplex was full of smoke with flames visible.
Two dead in Menomonie house fire
The team practices ahead of the 2023 Giant Ski competition
Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Menomonie wins the D2 sectional title
SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 25th (Part 1)
A couple celebrates 27 years since first meeting at a Wisconsin McDonald's.
CUTE: Married couple celebrates 27th year since meeting in McDonald’s line

Latest News

"To really get into their head and their heart and to be a mentor to kids is why I'm here."
Northwoods Elementary Physical Education teacher honored with Golden Apple award
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
The woman claims a cockroach was cooked into her husband's order at a popular fast food...
'That's a whole bug': Fla. woman speaks after allegedly finding roach on food
Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian...
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded