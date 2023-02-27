Northwoods Elementary Physical Education teacher honored with Golden Apple award

"To really get into their head and their heart and to be a mentor to kids is why I'm here."
"To really get into their head and their heart and to be a mentor to kids is why I'm here."(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s now week four of our Golden Apple awards. An opportunity for WEAU, the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and local businesses to show their appreciation for educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District. Our next visit takes us to Northwoods Elementary School.

“The Golden Apple winner is a teacher nominated by their peers for the work that they are doing and I’m super excited to share Ms. Johnson is our recipient of the Golden Apple this year!”

Congratulations to Northwoods Physical Education teacher Erin Johnson for receiving the Golden Apple award. Thanks to Erin’s family for coming to celebrate in their mom’s, daughter and sister’s special day. Calling it the best job in the world, Erin says physical education is so important to kids because it not only builds confidence in our youth but helps them overcome the challenges they will face every day.

“If I can impact some of our youngest learners in those real impactful years that’s why I’m here at an elementary school. To really get into their head and their heart and to be a mentor to kids is why I’m here,” says Erin Johnson. “But physical education for me is such a unique environment to teach children, takes a village to raise a child, I know that as a mom and I know that as a teacher and to raise healthy and happy kids takes a tremendous amount of time and love and sacrifice.”

“Learn to move and move to learn and she really takes that to heart. And you can see it, our kids come to Phy Ed and they get, they’re skills and things that they learn in Phy Ed but just having their bodies more ready, gets their minds more ready, you know it just pays off all throughout the school,” adds Luke Stordahl, Northwoods Elementary principal.

Ms. Johnson and Northwoods Elementary school will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Erin will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice accumulations of 0.10" to 0.25" will make for travel headaches Monday morning
WINTER STORM WARNING: SLIPPERY TRAVEL EXPECTED FOR THE MONDAY COMMUTE
Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the duplex was full of smoke with flames visible.
Two dead in Menomonie house fire
The team practices ahead of the 2023 Giant Ski competition
Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Menomonie wins the D2 sectional title
SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 25th (Part 1)
A couple celebrates 27 years since first meeting at a Wisconsin McDonald's.
CUTE: Married couple celebrates 27th year since meeting in McDonald’s line

Latest News

"She's a strong teacher, kids love her, she knows exactly what the kids are doing, in their...
Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School teacher honored with Golden Apple
"If you don't have trust you don't have anything, and so really meeting kids at where they're...
McKinley Charter School educator honored with Golden Apple award
"We don't see the successes right away but in the long run somewhere along the lines is success...
Eau Claire North salutes Social Studies teacher with Golden Apple award
"To teach the whole student, to see them as a person and not as a number, not as a grade but to...
South Middle School 6th grade teacher honored with Golden Apple award