Primatologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall to speak at UW–Madison

Dr. Jane Goodall, the first scientist to study chimpanzee behavior, is coming to UW–Madison to speak about her experience and the future of the planet.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dr. Jane Goodall, the first scientist to study chimpanzee behavior, is coming to UW–Madison to speak about her experience and the future of the planet.

“An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall: Inspiring Hope Through Action” will consist of a 90-minute speech followed by a Q&A at Memorial Union in late March.

Goodall’s findings surrounding chimpanzee behavior challenged misconceptions of them and shed light on their evolutionary relationship with humans.

Over the years, Goodall founded a nonprofit dedicated to protecting chimpanzees and their habitats, authored books on chimpanzee behavior and environmental protection and was named a Dame of the British Empire and a United Nations Messenger of Peace.

Goodall will speak at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union on March 26 at 7 p.m. The event is free but requires tickets. UW–Madison students can secure their tickets on March 6 at 10 a.m. before they are available to the public on March 8 at 10 a.m.

