SportScene 13 for Sunday, February 26th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team found themselves in the WIAC title game following their thrilling come-from-behind victory in the semi-final round. They took on UW-Whitewater for a chance at an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Also, the WIAA Boys State Hockey Tournament has officially re-seeded its final four teams in both Division 1 and 2. Division 2 qualifier Menomonie will be the 4th seed taking on number 1 New Richmond.

