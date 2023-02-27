United Way of Greater Chippewa Valley hosting Digital Resource Fair on March 4th in Augusta

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is hosting its first Digital Resource Fair on Saturday, March 4th in Augusta. An opportunity to bridge the digital divide and get households connected to affordable internet, devices and digital skills training. Amber Scharenbroch, United Way Community Impact Director and Donald Mowry, Program & Policy Analyst for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin joined WEAU’s Bob Gallaher on Hello Wisconsin to talk about this weekend’s event at the Main Street Gym in Augusta. An Overall Presentation of Resources will be held from 8:30 to 9:15 am while the Digital Resource Fair will be held from 9:15 am until 11:30 am. Affordable internet connection opportunities plus digital skills training and internet service providers onsite.

For more information on how to register, click here.

