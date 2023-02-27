UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “The Wolves”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pulitzer Prize finalist, “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe, will be performed by UW-Eau Claire Theatre March 3-12.

“The Wolves” features an all-female cast and chronicles six Saturday mornings in the lives of a soccer team somewhere in suburban America as they prepare for their games.

The girls discuss everything from genocide to menstrual cycles to drugs to boys to literature to each other, and a group of girls whom at first seem indistinguishable as each is referred to by only her number and all are clad in the same jersey only bearing her number quickly become identifiable and different. In the course of six short weeks, the Wolves deal with love, loss, and identity in ways that real teenagers do. Play does contain adult themes and language.

March 3-4 and 8-11 at 7:30 p.m.

March 5 and 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Jamf Theatre – Pablo Center at the Confluence

