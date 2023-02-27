UW-Eau Claire Women’s Basketball earns NCAA Tournament selection

Will face Whitman in first round on Friday in Chicago
The Blugolds celebrate their bid to the NCAA D-III tournament
The Blugolds celebrate their bid to the NCAA D-III tournament(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland and Philip Choroser
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second consecutive year, the UW-Eau Claire Women’s Basketball team has earned a trip to the NCAA Division III tournament. They will face Whitman College (WA.) in the first round on Friday, March 3rd at 5:30PM. The first and second rounds will be played at the University of Chicago’s Ratner Center.

The Blugolds finished runner-up in the WIAC Tournament to UW-Whitewater and were third in the regular season standings. Their record is 20-8 on the season, which earned them an at large bid into the field.

They join fellow WIAC teams UW-Whitewater (WIAC Champions) and UW-Oshkosh (at large) in earning bids to the NCAA Tournament. UW-Stout, who finished as regular season co-champions, did not make the field.

This will be the 24th tournament appearance in team history for the Blugolds, who have a 35-23 record in those contests.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the duplex was full of smoke with flames visible.
Two dead in Menomonie house fire
A couple celebrates 27 years since first meeting at a Wisconsin McDonald's.
CUTE: Married couple celebrates 27th year since meeting in McDonald’s line
The team practices ahead of the 2023 Giant Ski competition
Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

Latest News

NHL logo.
Eau Claire native Jake McCabe traded to Toronto Maple Leafs
UW-Eau Claire fell to UW-Whitewater in the WIAC Women's Basketball Championship game
SportScene 13 for Sunday, February 26th
SportScene 13 - Sunday (2/26/23)
Elk Mound took down Wisconsin Dells to move on in the WIAA Girls Basketball Tournament
SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 25th (Part 2)