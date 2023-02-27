UW-Eau Claire Women’s Basketball earns NCAA Tournament selection

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second consecutive year, the UW-Eau Claire Women’s Basketball team has earned a trip to the NCAA Division III tournament. They will face Whitman College (WA.) in the first round on Friday, March 3rd at 5:30PM. The first and second rounds will be played at the University of Chicago’s Ratner Center.

The Blugolds finished runner-up in the WIAC Tournament to UW-Whitewater and were third in the regular season standings. Their record is 20-8 on the season, which earned them an at large bid into the field.

They join fellow WIAC teams UW-Whitewater (WIAC Champions) and UW-Oshkosh (at large) in earning bids to the NCAA Tournament. UW-Stout, who finished as regular season co-champions, did not make the field.

This will be the 24th tournament appearance in team history for the Blugolds, who have a 35-23 record in those contests.

