West Central Drug Task Force investigation leads to methamphetamine being seized

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A West Central Drug Task Force investigation led to nearly five pounds of methamphetamine being seized.

That is according to social post via the Facebook Page of the Eau Claire Police Department.

A social post from the Eau Claire Police Department states, “The West Central Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional unit which conducts high volume narcotics investigations across the region. Recently, a WCDTF investigation led to a traffic stop in which almost 5 pounds of methamphetamine was seized by investigators. With an approximate street value of $118,000 this is one of the largest drug seizures in the history of the WCDTF. Excellent work by the investigators to get it off our streets.”

A public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department says this incident happened within the last few weeks in the City of Eau Claire.

