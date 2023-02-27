WINTER STORM WARNING: SLIPPERY TRAVEL EXPECTED FOR THE MONDAY COMMUTE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After enjoying sunshine and seasonal temperatures to close out the final weekend February, changes are on the way over the next 24 hours as a storm system tracks through the Central Plains and northeast towards our neck of the woods. Unlike previous systems, our temperature profile will be slightly warmer this time around a variety of precipitation and impacts expected across Western Wisconsin through Monday. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories, starting at 3am and going through Monday.

Winter Storm Warnings and advisories in effect Monday for a variety of impacts (WEAU)

TIMING: As low pressure draws closer, widespread precipitation is expected to lift from the south and reach our area between 2am and 5am. It will be a messy start to the week with a variety of precipitation taking us through the day Monday, before things start to dry out during the late afternoon and evening with our weather system departing to the east.

Freezing rain overspreads the Chippewa Valley early Monday morning (WEAU)

IMPACTS: During the onset of precipitation, our temperature profile in the Chippewa Valley will be favorable to see freezing rain with surface temperatures near and slightly below freezing, while a slightly warmer layer of air settles in aloft. Freezing rain looks to carry through the mid-morning hours, leading to a very slick and hazardous commute to start off the week. Ice accumulations of 0.10″ to 0.25″ are likely near and north/east of I-94, and with winds forecast to become breezy, there is a possibility for power outages with damage to trees and power lines not being ruled out. As surface temperatures rise a few degrees above freezing, our precipitation-type will transition over to a wintry mix and/or plain rain by late morning and into the early afternoon. Colder air will then filter in behind our weather-maker, switching us over to snow before all is said and done Monday evening. Snow accumulations between a trace and two inches are possible, but this will be just enough to create slick conditions again for the evening commute home.

Slick travel expected at times Monday with a variety of precipitation (WEAU)

Adjustments to the forecast are possible as the slightest change in temperatures will greatly impact where freezing rain develops, so be sure to check back with us here for updates. You can also read the latest forecast discussion at weau.com/weather, and download the Skywarn 13 Weather App on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.