Xcel Energy proposing program to expand assistance for customers with their energy bill

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy filed a request with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to create a new program to expand assistance to lower-earning households who need additional assistance to pay their energy bills, according to a media release.

According to a media release from Xcel Energy, Xcel Energy’s proposal would make it the first utility in Wis. to offer a targeted assistance program and would increase the total amount of income-qualified support by 50%, or an estimated $5 million annually.

As part of the new program, customers who already receive assistance from the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program would be automatically enrolled, according to the media release from Xcel Energy.

“Through this new program we are seeking to increase financial assistance to customers who are having the most difficulty paying their energy bills,” said Tyrel Zich, regional vice president, Xcel Energy-Wisconsin. “We know these are challenging economic times and we will continue to find ways to support our customers and communities.”

According to the media release from Xcel Energy If approved, Xcel Energy’s program would seek to lower eligible customer bills to no greater than 4% of their annual income for each service type, electric or natural gas, with a maximum reduction of $600 per year.

The program also provides additional support to customers who have fallen behind on their bills, according to the media release from Xcel Energy.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.