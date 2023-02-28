1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Sawyer County

TOWN OF LENROOT, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead due to the injuries they suffered after a two-vehicle crash in Sawyer County Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:54 a.m., authorities responded a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle.

Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, Sawyer County EMS, Town and City of Hayward Fire Departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The crash was located on US Highway 63 near the intersection of Northern Lights Road in the Town of Lenroot, according to the media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, investigation shows that an SUV operated by 27-year-old Harley Karow, of Cable, Wis. was traveling north on US Highway 63. The vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head on with a southbound semi-trailer truck operated by 55-year-old Thomas Franchek of Ashland, Wis.

Karow suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, a passenger in the Karow vehicle, 31-year-old Andrew Ferguson of Hayward, Wis. suffered life-threatening injuries and was air lifted to a Minn. hospital for medical treatment. The media release says the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. The driver of the semi-trailer truck was not reported to be hurt.

The crash is under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sawyer County Coroner’s Office.

