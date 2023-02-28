Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents multimedia concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “Holst’s Voyage of Imagination: The Planets”, a multimedia performance with UW-Eau Claire professor Dr. Paul Thomas, and two new movements composed by Dr. Jerry Hui, director of the Chippewa Valley Festival Choir, on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center.

News Release: On Saturday, Mar. 4 at 7:30 p.m., the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) will present “Holst’s Voyage of Imagination: The Planets”, a multimedia performance with UWEC’s Professor Paul Thomas presenting NASA images of these other worlds of our solar system. Included in the concert will be The Planets by Gustav Holst as well as two world premiere compositions by Dr. Jerry Hui, with words by local poet Jan Carroll, sung by Chippewa Valley Festival Choir. The performance will take place in the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Tickets are available through the Pablo Center box office by phone (715-832-2787), email (boxoffice@pablocenter.org), or online (www.pablocenter.org). The concert is sponsored by UWEC’s Art AND Science Program and Visit Eau Claire.

A Community Collaboration

The inspiration for the collaborative concert came when CVSO’s Conductor and Music Director Nobuyoshi Yasuda decided to program The Planets. “The Planets is one of the most popular symphonic compositions,” says Yasuda. Because it was written before modern exploration of space, much of what Holst wrote was based on how he imagined the planets to be. “With his imagination, he created a gigantic soundscape of the planets,” says Yasuda. Curious about what an astronomer would have to say about Holst’s composition, Yasuda contacted Professor Paul Thomas of UWEC’s Department of Physics and Astronomy. Dr. Thomas is no stranger to collaborations outside of the classroom: He developed the Eau Claire Planet Walk, a scale model of the solar system that runs through Eau Claire along the Chippewa River. He originated the “Ask a Scientist” program, which brought science talks to Eau Claire’s Acoustic Cafe. He also was the co-developer of UWEC’s “Art AND Science” program, which presented annual events including concerts, dramatic readings, and art gallery shows. Thomas was drawn to the CVSO project immediately. “Two powerful childhood memories of mine are listening to the wonderful music of Holst’s The Planets with my father, and watching Neil Armstrong set foot on the Moon,” he recalls. “Both propelled me towards a career as a scientist studying the planets. I am honored to participate in a concert that brings Holst’s music together with contemporary compositions by local artists and a summary of what we’ve learned from our exploration of the solar system over my lifetime.”

The Planets Project

As part of the project, CVSO has commissioned two new choral/orchestral movements to start and end the concert. Both were composed by Dr. Jerry Hui, with words by Jan Carroll. “Collaborating with a local diverse team consisting of Dr. Paul Thomas (astronomer) and Jan Carroll (poet) is a pure joy,” says Hui. “We met to discuss various ideas for subject matter. Pluto is a must, and there were many different possibilities for a second companion piece — shouldn’t it be Earth? Is this a window to introduce the audience to the asteroid belt in our Solar System, or even the Kuiper Belt? Eventually we settled on the Voyagers, two interstellar probes that NASA launched in 1977; both now have ventured beyond the heliosphere and into the interstellar space.” The work of this astronomer-composer-poet team resulted in “Love Note to Whoever Finds This Space Probe Voyager”, which will begin the concert, and “Pluto, The Destructive-Creative Revealer”, which will conclude the performance. “For the Voyager poem, I immersed myself in an enriched field of information about something I knew little about and then sought to take a very thin cross-sectional slice of that and make it a poem,” says Carroll. “A Carl Sagan quote about the Golden Records being like a message in a bottle thrown into the sea gave me the idea to write the poem in the form of a love letter sent not knowing if anyone would ever read it. The Pluto poem sprang from its astrological name of Destroyer/Creator, and features both aspects as necessary and good parts of the process that reveal, or yield insight, which is something I’ve experienced throughout both my creative and my personal life, and is a perspective advocated by my creative influences and life mentors.” Hui reflects on the collaboration: “One of the most unique aspects about this upcoming concert is how CVSO brings together local experts in many different areas to create an intriguing experience for the audience. Holst’s musical imagination is enriched by informative science discussions, and original poems and music created right here in our own city.”

