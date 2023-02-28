Colfax man accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver

Dalton Clayton
Dalton Clayton(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Colfax, Wis. man is accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

A criminal complaint shows 30-year-old Dalton Cayton is facing charges of count 1: possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (>50g), repeater, second or subsequent offense, count 2: possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, repeater, and count 3: possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigator had received information from an anonymous source that Dalton Clayton was in possession of a significant amount of methamphetamine which he was distributing around the Eau Claire area.

The criminal complaint says on Feb. 13, 2023 an investigator detected what they believed to be the vehicle known to be driven by Clayton, according to information from the anonymous source. According to the criminal complaint, at the location of the vehicle, a gas station, the investigator saw an exchange that they believed to be a drug transaction.

According to the criminal complaint, a traffic stop on the vehicle was conducted. The driver was identified as Clayton. Clayton claimed the exchange was the other person owing him money. He denied a drug exchange. After an investigator asked to search the vehicle, Clayton then explained there were drugs in the vehicle. Clayton said that he had received drugs from the person he had met at a gas station.

An investigator found a backpack in the vehicle. In the backpack an investigator immediately found three bags containing a white crystalline substance, believed by the investigator to be methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. The criminal complaint says the investigator found an additional, “very large quantity” of suspected methamphetamine near the bottom of the bag.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators eventually confirmed that Clayton was in possession of an aggregate of 1,918.96 grams of methamphetamine.

A small jar containing 18.45 grams of marijuana, which later field-tested positive for THC, was found inside the vehicle as well as many items of drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.

Clayton was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail and left in the custody of jail staff.

A court date is scheduled for April 5, 2023.

