Crews respond to structure fire at Banbury Place Monday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to a structure fire at Banbury Place Monday night.

That is according to a social post via the Eau Claire Fire Rescue Facebook page.

A social post via the Eau Claire Fire Rescue Facebook Page states, “A-shift crews were dispatched to a structure fire at Banbury Place at 10:40 pm, Monday night. Additional information received while en-route to the scene stated that there was a fire in a mixer with a large amount of rubber in it. Upon arrival, E2′s crew was met by staff and were directed to the lower level of the building. Upon entry, the crew discovered light smoke conditions and a small fire in a machine. They quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the area.”

