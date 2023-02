EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - CVASING, or Chippewa Valley Area Singers Involved in Neighborhood Giving, will hold two concerts March 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

Concerts are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. with all proceeds going to Feed My People Food Bank.

Tickets are $10 from CVA members or at the door.

I

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.