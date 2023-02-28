Eau Claire City Council approves housing agreement

Work continues on the new Transit Transfer Center in downtown Eau Claire.
Work continues on the new Transit Transfer Center in downtown Eau Claire.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For years the City of Eau Claire has been working to find a company to build housing on top of its new Transit Transfer Center.

The search is over. Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved an agreement with an Iowa-based developer to build housing on top of the new Transit Transfer Center.

As part of the agreement, Merge Urban Development Group will pay the city $250,000 for the space to build about 80 units. Half of those are meant to be affordable for community members making 80% of the county median income.

In exchange for meeting certain benchmarks, the city agrees to pay the developer $5 million.

With this approval, construction on the housing project is expected to start this fall.

