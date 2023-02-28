Eau Claire City Council approves housing agreement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For years the City of Eau Claire has been working to find a company to build housing on top of its new Transit Transfer Center.

The search is over. Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved an agreement with an Iowa-based developer to build housing on top of the new Transit Transfer Center.

As part of the agreement, Merge Urban Development Group will pay the city $250,000 for the space to build about 80 units. Half of those are meant to be affordable for community members making 80% of the county median income.

In exchange for meeting certain benchmarks, the city agrees to pay the developer $5 million.

With this approval, construction on the housing project is expected to start this fall.

