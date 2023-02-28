Eau Claire City Council to vote on Transit Transfer Center housing project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -When it started building a new Transit Transfer Center, the City of Eau Claire also planned to create housing on top of the structure.

That plan could soon be one step closer to becoming a reality.

Almost a year and a half ago, work began on a new Transit Transfer Center on Farwell Street in downtown Eau Claire. As it gets closer to completion, a new project at that site looks to get the green light.

“It’s fundamentally a residential development agreement, so it allows Merge LLC to build approximately 80 residential units above the Transit Transfer Center,” said Steve Nick, the Eau Claire City Attorney.

The Eau Claire City Council is expected to make its decision on that agreement at its meeting on Tuesday.

Creating housing on top of the structure is something the city’s been working on from the start. Finding a developer that would take it on has been a challenge.

“It’s just a more complicated project, so there’s fewer developers that are comfortable beginning their building three stories in the air, so right from the beginning we knew it would be a more challenging project, and that there would be fewer developers that would take that on rather than literally starting on the ground floor,” Nick said.

The city attorney said the pandemic also created problems. When prices went up for construction materials, that impacted the financial feasibility for interested companies.

Now Merge Urban Development Group, based out of Iowa, is looking to take on the project.

Under the agreement it would buy the space to build for $250,000. It also includes provisions for the city to pay Merge for meeting certain benchmarks.

“In return for the commitment to build at least 80 residential units, half of them being affordable to those making just 80% of our county median income, there is a proposal that the city would then incentivize that or pay a cash grant to the developer of $5 million.”

Overtime Nick said that money will be paid back by the project. The developer must pay at least $250,000 in taxes for a minimum of 30 years. At that rate Nick said the city would get back its initial investment in two decades.

Nick said the city has done dozens of incentive programs like this with other projects in Eau Claire particularly in the North Barstow and Cannery Districts.

With the city council’s approval, work on the housing project is expected to start this fall.

